Sativa

Strawberry Blue

by Osage Creek Cultivation

Strawberry Blue by Osage Creek Cultivation

Strawberry Blue

Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Strawberry Blue is a 75% sativa bred by World of Seeds that crosses Strawberry and New Blue Line. These lanky buds are favored for their notable sweet, fruity aroma and provide heady effects. Indoor or outdoor grows offer comparable yields, with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.

