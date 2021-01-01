Sativa
Strawberry Blue
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Strawberry Blue is a 75% sativa bred by World of Seeds that crosses Strawberry and New Blue Line. These lanky buds are favored for their notable sweet, fruity aroma and provide heady effects. Indoor or outdoor grows offer comparable yields, with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.
