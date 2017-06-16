 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Outlaw Cannabis Company

About this product

Snoop’s Dream is an indica-dominant hybrid of Blue Dream and Master Kush. Its medium size buds are coated in an orange fur resembling its parent strain Blue Dream. Its Kush flavor produces a sweet blueberry taste with undertones of fresh pine.

1 customer review

Switi2

Great high for relaxing at the end of the day. Takes care of my pain & fibromyalgia. Major munchies though. I think I gain weight every time I use it, hah. one strain that has stayed potent even after a month of use.

About this strain

Snoop's Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Snoop Dogg is a hip-hop superstar who has quite a bit of fame in the cannabis community. Given his status, Snoop’s Dream is a strain that has a big name to live up to and this indica-dominant hybrid does not disappoint. Snoop’s Dream is a mix of Blue Dream and Master Kush, which are purportedly two of the rapper’s favorites. Looks-wise, these plants and flowers take after their Blue Dream parent with medium-sized dense buds covered in orange hairs. The taste is where the kush side of this strain shows itself. Sweet blueberry flavors are there with a pine aftertaste that takes over. This potent strain has strong effects that may make doing any focused task difficult. Head effects can also be strong, making this a choice that beginners might want to work up to. 

About this brand

Twenty years of experience in the marijuana industry brings you a team of 20 Outlaw experts. As a result, our facility, growing practices and brand has been featured in leading industry trade publications. Our staff is skilled in growing practices for indoor / outdoor productions. We provide quality cannabis that can reach potency up to 34% THC. Our investment in both a unique light deprivation process and high quality genetic lines yield a higher quality plant. When an order is needed, the Outlaws will be there. We are one of the first in our industry to invest in Green Vault’s automated batcher, that packages our product in 700-1000 units per hour.