Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Snoop’s Dream is an indica-dominant hybrid of Blue Dream and Master Kush. Its medium size buds are coated in an orange fur resembling its parent strain Blue Dream. Its Kush flavor produces a sweet blueberry taste with undertones of fresh pine.
on June 16th, 2017
Great high for relaxing at the end of the day. Takes care of my pain & fibromyalgia. Major munchies though. I think I gain weight every time I use it, hah. one strain that has stayed potent even after a month of use.
Snoop Dogg is a hip-hop superstar who has quite a bit of fame in the cannabis community. Given his status, Snoop’s Dream is a strain that has a big name to live up to and this indica-dominant hybrid does not disappoint. Snoop’s Dream is a mix of Blue Dream and Master Kush, which are purportedly two of the rapper’s favorites. Looks-wise, these plants and flowers take after their Blue Dream parent with medium-sized dense buds covered in orange hairs. The taste is where the kush side of this strain shows itself. Sweet blueberry flavors are there with a pine aftertaste that takes over. This potent strain has strong effects that may make doing any focused task difficult. Head effects can also be strong, making this a choice that beginners might want to work up to.