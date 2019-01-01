About this product
Genetics: OG Kush X Planetary Variant Earthshaker OG is an amazing strain to grow. Classic OG aromas that produces high potency nugs. When consumed it has a heavy pine flavor and a slight earthy finish with a deep body high that is perfect for relaxing.
Earthshaker OG
Earthshaker OG, also known as P.O. #3, is a variety of OG Kush from Progressive Options Genetics. The powerful sativa-dominant effects are known to sneak up on you with a smooth and lengthy buzz. The buds express themselves in deep shades of green and smell like a mix of skunk and sharp cheese. The flavors produced by Earthshaker OG are earthy and hashy with sweet notes of citrus and lemongrass.