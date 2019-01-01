About this product
Genetics: Grape Bubba x Cookies & Cream F2 Concord Cream buds are speckled with orange hairs outside and purple spots inside. The smell of berries and whipped cream hide heavy terpenes and potent effects.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Concord Cream
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Concord Cream crosses their Grape Bubba with their Cookies and Cream F2 to create a smooth grape strain with potent effects. The result is an amplified Grape Bubba flower with extra sugar coating and an added smoothness to the flavor. Concord Cream buds grow with big bulbous calyxes that come in a welcoming purple hue.