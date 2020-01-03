 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. THC Releaf Body Oil 1:3

THC Releaf Body Oil 1:3

by Papa & Barkley

About this product

Fast-absorbing and lightweight, our Releaf Body Oil offers targeted topical relief. With a 1:3 ratio of CBD to THC, it feels smooth on skin and works to reduce muscle tension — all the better when used as a massage oil. Our therapeutic blend of essential oils are combined with full-spectrum cannabinoids that leverages the natural power of the whole plant. Directly apply to tight muscles or all over for a relaxed, soothing sensation. The Releaf Body Oil is available in 60 ML. Formulated to glide on smoothly and absorb quickly for head-to-toe comfort. Perfect for localized topical joint care or broad coverage to massage into and soothe aching muscles or your whole body. Apply 3 or more pumps to the desired area, and rub in for 20-30 seconds. Repeat as often as needed. Store in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight.

About this brand

The Papa & Barkley Releaf line was inspired by a son's dedication to relieve his elderly father's debilitating back pain. After all conventional treatments failed, he was determined to develop and craft his own solution to the problem. The result was a highly effective formulation that is the foundation of our product line. Our products are made with premium cannabis flower and are triple lab tested to ensure premium quality. Ultimately we believe that our products are better for you

