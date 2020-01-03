 Loading…

THC Releaf Capsules 1:3

by Papa & Barkley

Papa & Barkley Concentrates Ingestible THC Releaf Capsules 1:3

About this product

Our capsules contain Papa & Barkley’s triple-tested whole-plant oil into a fixed dose. Entirely vegan and gluten-free, each capsule is activated with 30mg of cannabinoids and is ideal for whole body aches and pains. Available in CBD-dominant or THC-rich ratios, Releaf Capsules reduce inflammation and enhance your mood. Made for habitual dosing, the Releaf capsule is ideal to take as part of your daily routine and convenient for those on the go. Available in 7 count and 30 count bottles. We recommend a starting dose of one capsule daily and believe it is best taken with food. Store the product in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight. Use only as directed by a physician.

The Papa & Barkley Releaf line was inspired by a son's dedication to relieve his elderly father's debilitating back pain. After all conventional treatments failed, he was determined to develop and craft his own solution to the problem. The result was a highly effective formulation that is the foundation of our product line. Our products are made with premium cannabis flower and are triple lab tested to ensure premium quality. Ultimately we believe that our products are better for you

