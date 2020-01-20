Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Brandywine by Patriot Care
on January 20th, 2020
This strain is very smooth. Very mellow. No stress, no racey high. Taste very good. one of my favorites. I love the smell as well
Brandywine by Dungeons Vault Genetics is a pleasant indica strain with a calming buzz. Created by crossing Pink Champagne and Grandpa’s Breath, Brandywine emits a delicate tea aroma with notes of hops and Chardonnay grapes. The effects are reminiscent of Granddaddy Purple, with relaxing physical attributes that dismiss stress without being overly sedative. Anticipate squinted eyes and a touch of appetite stimulation as well. Enjoy this strain in smaller, controlled doses to maximize its medical benefits. Brandywine won 1st Place Indica at the 2017 Dope Awards in Seattle, WA.