HoneyAlmond420 on August 25th, 2019

I have been a responsible recreational user for decades. Started with smoking from a pipe or bong, but moved on to the Pax around 6 years ago, picked up a pax 3 about a year ago. Excellent device with a connected app. The company has always stood by any warranty service for my Pax 1. I never considered vaping juice because I refuse to buy juice on the black market. I recommend the same for anyone reading this. That being said, the Pax Era is a solid product, worth of the brand name. This really seems to be the future of vaporizers and consumption. I was visiting a legal state and picked up 2 batteries and some pods. There was a small learning curve but that is just my personality having to examine everything. Pairing to the app is easy. Issues from earlier reviews seem to have been resolved and this is a dependable feature rich easy to use vape pen. Never had a leak. Never needed the second battery or had a problem with a pod. Very discreet and can be used almost anywhere. Once this is available in my state I plan on switching over. Until then I grab 6 pods at a time over the border when I can and use them for occasions where vaping flower would be a problem. Easy to use in movies, concerts, in any bathroom and so on. Try it you will like it. Have fun!