SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Era provides superior control over temperature ranges, and combines with dual wick and leak-resistant pods to deliver the most flavorful and consistently satisfying taste yet. Era is a closed system device that’s compatible with pods sold to and filled by extract companies. Check our website for the most current retailers and states where Era is available. Welcome to a new Era.
on August 25th, 2019
I have been a responsible recreational user for decades. Started with smoking from a pipe or bong, but moved on to the Pax around 6 years ago, picked up a pax 3 about a year ago. Excellent device with a connected app. The company has always stood by any warranty service for my Pax 1. I never considered vaping juice because I refuse to buy juice on the black market. I recommend the same for anyone reading this. That being said, the Pax Era is a solid product, worth of the brand name. This really seems to be the future of vaporizers and consumption. I was visiting a legal state and picked up 2 batteries and some pods. There was a small learning curve but that is just my personality having to examine everything. Pairing to the app is easy. Issues from earlier reviews seem to have been resolved and this is a dependable feature rich easy to use vape pen. Never had a leak. Never needed the second battery or had a problem with a pod. Very discreet and can be used almost anywhere. Once this is available in my state I plan on switching over. Until then I grab 6 pods at a time over the border when I can and use them for occasions where vaping flower would be a problem. Easy to use in movies, concerts, in any bathroom and so on. Try it you will like it. Have fun!
on June 5th, 2019
Not sure how to rate the Pax Era yet. I was given a Pax Era with an amazing Brite Labs cartridge. I'm not sure what's not working, the cartridge (which I can't exchange) or the Pax. It doesn't draw. Whether I turn down or blast the temperature, nothing much happens. I need monstrous hits to put out a thin, thin veil of smoke. When I called customer care I realized I might need to take a step back with that company. The person I spoke with wouldn't hear a thing and blamed the cartridge. I had to plea for solution, such as reboot and all. This was a poor customer service an makes me think the company will do something willy at some point. I'm waiting to find someone with a pen locally and see with a sample cartridge but I'm not spending that much money on a product that doesn't work Pax, seriously! And I'm a journalist...
on May 8th, 2019
iPhone of weed smoking