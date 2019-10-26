Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
$48.00MSRP
3.5g unit of C99 Cannabis Flower Strain: C99 Perch Effect: FLY Strain Lineage: Jack Herer X Shiva Skunk Assignment: Sativa Hybrid (90/10) Flavor Profile: Citrus, Floral, Diesel Fuel Reported Effects: Mood Enhancing, Uplifting, Euphoria
on October 26th, 2019
Buds were all small and very dried out, nothing bigger than a gram in a a half oz. Nice cherry yogurt, sativa spice flavor and uplifting high.
Cinderella 99, otherwise known as C99, or simply “Cindy,” is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Mr. Soul of Brothers Grimm. She’s best known for her potent cerebral high, sweet fruity flavors, and epic yields. According to Mr. Soul, C99 was created using seeds found in a Sensi branded 2 gram package of Jack Herer purchased at an Amsterdam coffee shop. Cinderella 99 is very popular with indoor growers because of its short, bushy stature, high yields, short flowering time, and high THC content. Cindy’s effects are usually described as dreamy, euphoric, and uplifting.