About this product
The long, slender flowers of City of God shine with a sparkling coat of resin. The sour citrus and sweet floral aromas are cut by the sharp scent of diesel fumes. Warm and bursting with bright lemon and pine flavors, City of God rounds out with an expansive tingly exhale. Its lively, uplifting qualities will have your head buzzing.
About this strain
City of God
City of God is a heavier hybrid with functional and relaxing effects. Created by crossing NYC Diesel and God Bud, City of God offers consumers an alert mental state and comfortable physical sedation. This strain gets a little heavy-handed in larger doses, saddling the consumer with appetite stimulation and lethargy. Its pungent aroma is a mixture of the strain’s parents, offering notes of sweet earth and fuel. City of God performs at its best when consumed in nature, and also plays well in social settings.