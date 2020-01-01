About this product
The shimmering, bright green buds of Mighty Quin invite you in with their soft fuzzy aesthetic and a sweet, spiced aroma. Its smoke is rich with skunk and wood flavors that finish creamy and smooth. Mighty Quinn creates a tranquil, introspective buzz that’s clear and engaging.
Mighty Quin from Phantom Farms is an uplifting cross of CBD-dominant and THC-dominant strains. Bred from Harlequin and City of God, this strain is a mixture of old world cannabis genetics and physically stimulating attributes. Mighty Quin’s cerebral energy puts a luster on even mundane tasks, making them a little more interesting and engaging. It has a sweet, forest flavor that opens with notes of fruit and sage on the palate. Enjoy Mighty Quin for its pleasant euphoria and complex herbaceous flavors.