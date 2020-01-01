 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blood Orange Amethyst
Hybrid

Blood Orange Amethyst

by Pharm Aide Pharms

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blood Orange Sorbet

Blood Orange Sorbet

Bred by DNA Genetics for their Sorbet lineup, Blood Orange Sorbet is a cross between the famous Tangie and Sorbet. This cross takes the distinct citrus flavor profile of Tangie and adds a smooth creaminess that makes for a mouthwatering treat. The strain is a sativa-dominant hybrid that produces dense colas resulting in a relaxing and happy high. Blood Orange Sorbet may keep you grinning ear to ear as you enjoy a high that makes everything feel right.

 

About this brand

Pharm Aide Pharms Logo