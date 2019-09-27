 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Ginger Honey Body Balm 150mg CBD Oil 1oz.

by Pharma Hemp Complex

$29.98MSRP

About this product

With the healing power of coconut, ginger, and cannabinoids, your skin, nails, and hair will look more healthy and radiant with our moisturizing body balm. Each 1 oz jar of Ginger Honey Body Balm is made with the highest quality ingredients, and never any artificial fragrances or dyes. Always non-GMO and gluten-free, and produced right here in the USA. Pharma Hemp Complex Ginger Honey Balm contains coconut oil, beeswax, and natural vanilla with a proprietary hemp oil blend, specifically designed to soothe and nourish. Each 1 oz jar contains 150mg of Cannabinoids. For external use only. Apply topically as needed. Ingredients: CBD Hemp oil, Coconut Oil, Beeswax, Arnica Oil, Ginger Essential Oils Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA

2 customer reviews

amberearth

Love this! Smells amazing and actually works on my sore muscles. Makes a great gift too

Brunhilde

I love this salve! I use it and so does my dog for hot spots. I put it on the surrounding area around his hot spots and you can literally see the inflammation calm down immediately. The smell is fabulous as well and not too overwhelming like so many topicals are. Overall an amazing product!

About this brand

Pharma Hemp Complex is your best source for quality, affordable health and wellness products made from CBD-rich hemp. Based in North County San Diego, California, we at Pharma Hemp Complex are dedicated to providing you with the highest quality, most affordable hemp CBD products on the market. Our hemp CBD products are legal in all 50 states and are used in foods and as nutritional additives. These products can be consumed in the form of pill capsules, powder, topical salves, oral sprays, and even edibles like peanut butter. We also offer hemp CBD products and treats for your pets! When you buy hemp CBD oil from us, you know you’re getting products you can trust. No one makes CBD rich hemp oil products like us. Pharma Hemp Complex CBD is non-GMO and contains no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. We have all our products tested by third-party laboratories so you can buy CBD hemp oil that is completely safe and legal for consumption. There’s no questions where to buy hemp CBD oil from—the answer is Pharma Hemp Complex.