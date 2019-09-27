amberearth
on September 27th, 2019
Love this! Smells amazing and actually works on my sore muscles. Makes a great gift too
With the healing power of coconut, ginger, and cannabinoids, your skin, nails, and hair will look more healthy and radiant with our moisturizing body balm. Each 1 oz jar of Ginger Honey Body Balm is made with the highest quality ingredients, and never any artificial fragrances or dyes. Always non-GMO and gluten-free, and produced right here in the USA. Pharma Hemp Complex Ginger Honey Balm contains coconut oil, beeswax, and natural vanilla with a proprietary hemp oil blend, specifically designed to soothe and nourish. Each 1 oz jar contains 150mg of Cannabinoids. For external use only. Apply topically as needed. Ingredients: CBD Hemp oil, Coconut Oil, Beeswax, Arnica Oil, Ginger Essential Oils Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA
on April 9th, 2019
I love this salve! I use it and so does my dog for hot spots. I put it on the surrounding area around his hot spots and you can literally see the inflammation calm down immediately. The smell is fabulous as well and not too overwhelming like so many topicals are. Overall an amazing product!