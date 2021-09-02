Frosted Cherry Cookies Live Resin Pax Pod 0.5g
The effortless pen-and-pod system for cannabis oil. Control temperature, flavor and potency and achieve session predictability. Experience the new Era of cannabis enjoyment. PAX Era pods combine our pure extracts with the precision heating, long battery life, and personalized session control that are hallmarks of the PAX experience. We formulate our pods with High Terpene Extracts and pure distillate high in THC, CBD, or blends, to offer a pod for your mood or desired effect.
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Frosted Cherry Cookies
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Exactly what you would expect from a cross of Cherry Cookies and The White, Frosted Cherry Cookies is a trichome-rich take on the popular Cherry Cookies. Bred by Liberty Reach, this strain is tasty like the classic GSC with a sweet profile that’s also crisp and fresh. The smooth taste makes for an enjoyable smoke, as you float into a mellow headspace. Frosted Cherry Cookies is a great daytime strain for experienced users, but also pleasant for anyone smoking at the end of the night.
