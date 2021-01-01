 Loading…

  5. Mail Order Bride - Platinum Line
Indica

Mail Order Bride - Platinum Line

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

About this product

Mail Order Bride is a sedative indica strain made by crossing Bubba's Gift with our topselling Trophy Wife. This stoney strain is heavy behind the eyes, and beneficial for pain management, relieving stress, and inducing sleep.

About this brand

Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.

About this strain

Bubba's Gift

Bubba's Gift
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Developed by Humboldt Seed Organization, Bubba’s Gift is a strain unlike any other. Despite being almost purely indica, this cross between Bubba Kush and God’s Gift produces functional and uplifting effects with a mild body high. Given its strong indica genetics, this sweet, fruity strain is surprisingly well-suited for daytime creative activities. Bubba’s Gift will flower in 6 weeks and can be grown indoors and outdoors.

