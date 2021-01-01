Mail Order Bride - Platinum Line
About this product
Mail Order Bride is a sedative indica strain made by crossing Bubba's Gift with our topselling Trophy Wife. This stoney strain is heavy behind the eyes, and beneficial for pain management, relieving stress, and inducing sleep.
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Bubba's Gift
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Developed by Humboldt Seed Organization, Bubba’s Gift is a strain unlike any other. Despite being almost purely indica, this cross between Bubba Kush and God’s Gift produces functional and uplifting effects with a mild body high. Given its strong indica genetics, this sweet, fruity strain is surprisingly well-suited for daytime creative activities. Bubba’s Gift will flower in 6 weeks and can be grown indoors and outdoors.
