Hybrid

OG Chem Live Resin Disposable Vape 1g

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Concentrates Cartridges OG Chem Live Resin Disposable Vape 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

1g of your favorite Dabstract High Terpene Extract, now in a convenient, recharchargable disposable cartridge!

About this brand

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Logo
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.

About this strain

OG Chem

OG Chem
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Chem, also known as "Chemdog OG," "Chem OG," and "Chemdawg OG" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain crossed between two legendary strains: Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state. Medical marijuana patients use OG Chem to treat symptoms associated with stress and fatigue.

