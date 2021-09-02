OG Chem Live Resin Disposable Vape 1g
by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this product
1g of your favorite Dabstract High Terpene Extract, now in a convenient, recharchargable disposable cartridge!
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
OG Chem
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
OG Chem, also known as "Chemdog OG," "Chem OG," and "Chemdawg OG" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain crossed between two legendary strains: Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state. Medical marijuana patients use OG Chem to treat symptoms associated with stress and fatigue.
