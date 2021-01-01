Papaya
by Phat Panda by Grow Op FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This spicy indica is known for its boost of creative energy before taking users on a swift trip to snooze town! Tasting of its namesake fruit, Papaya is a dense indica with a heavy body high. It is popular among users seeking relief from pain, anxiety, hyperactivity, migraines, and muscle spasms. With a tingly numbness that washes over the body, this strain will leave you locked in place as your worries melt away.
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Papaya
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.