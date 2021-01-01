 Loading…

Indica

Papaya

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Papaya

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This spicy indica is known for its boost of creative energy before taking users on a swift trip to snooze town! Tasting of its namesake fruit, Papaya is a dense indica with a heavy body high. It is popular among users seeking relief from pain, anxiety, hyperactivity, migraines, and muscle spasms. With a tingly numbness that washes over the body, this strain will leave you locked in place as your worries melt away.

About this brand

Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 450 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry one of the fastest growing industry in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be in the forefront of it. The Phat Panda brand will be coming soon to the following states: California, Oregon, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Florida, Arizona, Nevada and more to come.

About this strain

Papaya

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

