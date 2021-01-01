 Loading…

Hybrid

Tangerine Queen

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Cannabis Flower Tangerine Queen

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Citrusy and tangy, this regal sativa-dominant hybrid will dub you thoroughly stoned! With a giggly head high that sits at the top of your head like a crown, this is a perfect afternoon pick-me-up. By introducing Space Queen to Orange Zkittlez, we've created a deliciously zesty strain that will please even those with the highest tolerance in the land!

About this brand

Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.

About this strain

Space Queen

Space Queen
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Space Queen is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Romulan and Cinderella 99. This strain provides effects that intensely trippy and speedy. If you enjoy a buzzy head high, Space Queen is your ticket. This strain features an aroma of apples, vanilla, and cherries. Growers say Space Queen has large, resinous buds that produce large yields.

