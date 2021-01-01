Tangerine Queen Pre-Roll 1g
by Phat Panda by Grow Op FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Citrusy and tangy, this regal sativa-dominant hybrid will dub you thoroughly stoned! With a giggly head high that sits at the top of your head like a crown, this is a perfect afternoon pick-me-up. By introducing Space Queen to Orange Zkittlez, we've created a deliciously zesty strain that will please even those with the highest tolerance in the land!
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Space Queen
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Space Queen is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Romulan and Cinderella 99. This strain provides effects that intensely trippy and speedy. If you enjoy a buzzy head high, Space Queen is your ticket. This strain features an aroma of apples, vanilla, and cherries. Growers say Space Queen has large, resinous buds that produce large yields.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.