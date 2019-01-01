About this product
Strain: Master Hemp CBD, sativa dominant hybrid, whole plant, this is NOT industrial Hemp!! Ratio 18:1 CBD:THC Total CBD per 1 oz bottle=537mg CBD: 17.9 mg/mL CBDa: 1.41 mg/mL CBG: 0.089 mg/mL THC: 0.99 mg/mL 1 fl oz = $90 1/2 fl oz = $45 It can be helpful for people with anxiety, pain, inflammation, neurological issues, gut issues and much more. 190 proof non gmo ethyl alcohol base. Lab tested through Steep Hill Labs
About this strain
ACDC
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.