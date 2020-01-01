 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Kush Cake Pre-Roll 0.75g
Hybrid

Kush Cake Pre-Roll 0.75g

by Pintail Gardens

Pintail Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Kush Cake Pre-Roll 0.75g

About this product

About this strain

Orange Kush Cake

Orange Kush Cake

Also known as OKC, this strain was produced by breeding a Wedding Cake x Jilly Bean cross with a Sour Tangie x Roze Zkittlez x OG Eddy Lepp cross. With long calyxes, buds look like hands reaching for the sun and are just asking to be broken up for a delicious bowl or joint. Consumers can expect a rich, complicated terpene profile including notes of sharp orange, citrus, gas, sour candy, dried grapes, and even earthy sandalwood.

About this brand

Portland based flower production. Small Batch. Hand Watered. Hand Trimmed. Follow us on Instagram @pintail_gardens