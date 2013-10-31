ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Jillybean
Hybrid

4.2 940 reviews

Jillybean

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

CalmingEnergizing

Jillybean
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Jillybean from MzJill Genetics is an upbeat and happy strain with flavors of tangy orange and mango. This strain is a top choice for creative minds and social butterflies looking for unencumbered euphoria during daytime hours. Bred by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen, Jillybean often expresses itself in deep hues of maroon on the leaves.

Effects

690 people reported 5335 effects
Happy 63%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 54%
Energetic 43%
Creative 39%
Stress 40%
Depression 33%
Anxiety 30%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

940

Photos

Found in

Preview for Cannabis strains for depression
Cannabis strains for depression
Preview for Myrcene-dominant cannabis strains
Myrcene-dominant cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Orange Velvet
parent
Second strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Strain
Jillybean
First strain child
Jilly Dawg
child
Second strain child
Blue J
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Jillybean

Good Reads

Tips for growing Jillybean cannabis
Tips for growing Jillybean cannabis
Wicked Awesome: 10 Strains to Celebrate the Boston Red Sox World Series Win
Wicked Awesome: 10 Strains to Celebrate the Boston Red Sox World Series Win
Hungover? These Cannabis Strains Can Help
Hungover? These Cannabis Strains Can Help
Craving the Tropics? Try a Strain That Tastes Like Mango
Craving the Tropics? Try a Strain That Tastes Like Mango

