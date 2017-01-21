ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.

412 people reported 2833 effects
Happy 55%
Uplifted 53%
Energetic 44%
Euphoric 44%
Relaxed 36%
Depression 33%
Stress 33%
Fatigue 19%
Anxiety 19%
Pain 16%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
East Coast Sour Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
Sour Tangie
First strain child
Sour Star Head
child
Second strain child
Citrus Punch
child

Most popular in