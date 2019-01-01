 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Plantworks

About this product

The second pheno in the Plantworks True OG x GSC collection. Sweet, cake flavor, slightly spicy on the finish. Blast-off Cookies rush is a first-puff punch to the brain, very deep True OG body high follows, total body melt.

Cakewalk from Plantworks is a phenotype of a True OG and Forum GSC cross. These genetics produce a THC-dominant strain with a Cookies-like terpene profile, complete with sweet and spicy flavors resembling its OG heritage. A THC powerhouse with potent effects, Cakewalk is best consumed by experienced smokers.

About this brand

Independent Microgrow in the Heart of Seattle. Grower-Owned and Operated.