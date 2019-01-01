About this product
The first pheno in the Plantworks True OG x GSC collection. Powerful knockout hybrid for the Indica connoisseur. Chocolate, earthy on the nose. Strong Cookies head high takes you time out of mind. Simply ridiculous, not for the beginner.
About this strain
Trewbacca
From Plantworks out of Washington state, Trewbacca is a cross of True OG and GSC. This indica-dominant hybrid brings out the best of both strains with beautiful dense and bulbous nugs that are big like GSC and sticky and stinky like True OG. The flavor profile is thick and earthy with notes of chocolate emanating from delicious purple flowers.