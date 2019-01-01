 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Trewbacca

Trewbacca

by Plantworks

Write a review
Plantworks Cannabis Flower Trewbacca
Plantworks Cannabis Flower Trewbacca
Plantworks Cannabis Flower Trewbacca

About this product

The first pheno in the Plantworks True OG x GSC collection. Powerful knockout hybrid for the Indica connoisseur. Chocolate, earthy on the nose. Strong Cookies head high takes you time out of mind. Simply ridiculous, not for the beginner.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Trewbacca

Trewbacca

From Plantworks out of Washington state, Trewbacca is a cross of True OG and GSC. This indica-dominant hybrid brings out the best of both strains with beautiful dense and bulbous nugs that are big like GSC and sticky and stinky like True OG. The flavor profile is thick and earthy with notes of chocolate emanating from delicious purple flowers. 

About this brand

Plantworks Logo
Independent Microgrow in the Heart of Seattle. Grower-Owned and Operated.