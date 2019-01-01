 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough

by Pleasant Mountain Organics

Write a review
Pleasant Mountain Organics Cannabis Flower Strawberry Cough
Pleasant Mountain Organics Cannabis Flower Strawberry Cough

$70.00MSRP

About this product

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa blend with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution for managing social anxieties and to balance yourself in times of elevated stress.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

About this brand

Pleasant Mountain Organics Logo
Pleasant Mountain Organics serves the Mid-Coast Maine area for over 5 years. We have a combined 20 years of growing experience on the medical side. Our process uses greenhouses and living organic soil. We brew our tea to with organic nutrients and spring water. We also have concentrates and will be looking to add edibles later on. Contact us at 207-790-3482 with your MMJ card.