The only odor proof ashtray with a lid designed for removing ash & resin from your bowl. Cleaning your ash hole will never be the same. Although an ordinary ashtray is convenient, it has one major fault; it doesn’t have a cleaning spike thin enough to remove ash and resin from your bowl. While smacking your bowl may be considered civilized, studies show the Poke A Bowl improves your ability to clean your ash hole. Using a Poke A Bowl can help with issues such as smacking your bowl and blowing ash everywhere. A great, simple solution. Learn more below! What Is A Poke A Bowl? Poke A Bowl is the ultimate portable or home based ashtray with the thinnest of spikes, allowing you to remove ash & resin from your bowl and it’s made in the USA. Originality The Poke A Bowl Eggsplorer ashtray is designed with a unique shape that allows you the consumer to readily recognize it’s a Poke A Bowl and it’s Poke A Bowl quality. Design The Poke A Bowl is designed with the thinnest and sturdiest cleaning spike on the market so it easily pierces through the hole of bowls, etc. ensuring you a better, cleaner bowl every time without glass breakage! The silicone that the spike is embedded into not only provides heat resistant protection up to 450 degrees, but also makes for a nonstick surface, allowing ash & resin to easily pour out into the trash for effortless clean up. Durability The cleaning spike material was chosen for its durability and size. Cleaning it with lemon oil will ensure it lasts for a long time. The Poke A Bowl utilizes premium heat resistant silicone (designed to withstand heat up to 450°F) embedded around the cleaning spike. The Poke A Bowl Eggsplorer outer shell is made of durable plastic to ensure years of use. Portable The Poke A Bowl is designed to be light weight making it an excellent travel companion – simply dump the ash & resin from your Poke A Bowl, close the lid and VOILA! Now you can take it with you wherever you go. Quality Every Poke A Bowl manufactured is inspected by a quality inspector to ensure that only the best products leave our manufacturing facility and arrive at your door. Expect Poke A Bowl quality when you purchase the only odor proof Egg bowl cleaning ashtray on the market!