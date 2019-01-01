About this product
Tropicana Cookies Live Hash Rosin by Portland Extracts
About this strain
Tropicana Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses Forum GSC and Tangie. The result is a sativa-dominant strain with strong tangerine and citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. Expect purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
About this brand
Portland Extracts
Portland Extracts is an Oregon based retail dispensary and extraction laboratory specializing in extracts, concentrates, and flower for the Oregon recreational and medical markets.