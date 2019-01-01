 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
ORGANIC SMOKING HERBAL BLEND, SMOKING MIX, NICOTINE & TOBACCO FREE, CHAMOMILE & BLACKBERRY FLAVOR

by Potzee.ca

$11.95MSRP

About this product

With a premium mix of mullein, raspberry leaf, chamomile flower, white willow bark and blackberry leaf. Extra body for the seasoned smoker. Hand-crafted and blended twice to produce an even and virtually stem-free consistency, making it ready for use. All natural and organically sourced from USDA certified suppliers. Chamomile blossoms resemble that of a daisy flower. It has a pleasant, apple-like smell, and is widely used for its calming and soothing experience. Chamomile flowers are best known for the delicious aromatic herbal attributes. Blackberry is added for body and to complement a great taste. The 28-gram size is sealed in a metal tin for freshness, ease of storage and portability. www.potzee.ca

About this strain

California Hash Plant

California Hash Plant

California Hash Plant is a combination of two sister strains from the same Hash Plant mother. Offering a spicy, floral aroma, this endogamic cross weighs heavily on the limbs and mind, dissolving anxiety and encouraging rest. Known for its mold resistance and indoor or outdoor adaptability, California Hash Plant is a solid choice for experienced growers seeking out a potent cannabis variety. Enjoy California Hash Plant near the end of the day as its sedative effects can give lead boots to the consumer’s motivation.  

About this brand

100% Natural & Organic. Nicotine & Tobacco Free We specialize in premium organic herbal smoking blends and herbal mixtures that can be smoked alone or mixed with legal cannabis for great clean smoke. There is no cannabis in our blends. Excellent option for those looking for a tobacco alternative. Our organic 100% natural blends bring a great aromatic and smoothness for a more enjoyable smoking experience. Also great as a tobacco-free pipe mix. Our herbs to smoke are sourced from around the world and are then hand-crafted to create unique and flavorful blends and mixes. To ensure premium quality, from safe and trusted sources, all our herbal products are USDA certified organic. We are a proud Canadian company. Why use Potzee organic herbal smoking blends? Tobacco-free, Nicotine free, all natural, no additives Reduces the taste and smell of cannabis when mixed together. A very smooth and flavorful clean smoke while reducing coughing significantly. Helps reduce cannabis consumption. Save some money, We only use organic commonly known herbs and natural flavors in our blends. Cured to perfection to avoid dry and harshness when smoked Perfect for spliffs, dry vapors, pipes and more for both new and seasoned cannabis smokers. Various flavors - simple natural, chamomile, lemon, spearmint, lavender, sage and more. A tobacco alternative quit smoking aid www.potzee.ca