Prague Gold Premium Rolls - 5 m

by Prague Filters & Papers

$4.95MSRP

This is a 5m long strip of standard width premium rolling paper, complete with our proprietary special tropical gum. The long strip allows smokers to prepare a custom roll according to their own needs using a Premium low weight, high quality paper with smooth and even combustion properties, no taste or after taste, and the micro-rib technology allows for much easier rolling.

Prague Filters & Papers was founded in 2011 to provide high quality premium rolling papers to high quality smokers in Prague and around the world. The product is superior, the packaging is eye catching and the papers are manufactured locally, exclusively on the territory of the Czech Republic. We manufacture a variety of high quality papers and filters designed to appeal to the exacting standards of the smoking community around the world. When Quality Matters!!!!!