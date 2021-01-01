Hybrid
Classic Twist
by Presidential RxWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Presidential Rx
A LITTLE PRESIDENTIAL PACKS A BIG PUNCH Presidential Rx is committed to quality bud that is long-lasting and delivers a strong, reliable dose with each use. Our OG Kush is infused with OG Kush Hash Oil and rolled in OG Kush Kief. Our all-natural, proprietary CO2 extraction process provides quality, consistency and the ability to serve speciffiic conditions with appropriate dosage.
About this strain
Classic Twist
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Gage Green Group created Classic Twist by crossing an old school Afghan Haze with Joseph OG. The cross brings out a sweet terpene profile of fuel and dried berries, as well as an energizing social high. If you are a fan of old school Haze genetics, give Classic Twist a sho
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.