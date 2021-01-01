 Loading…

Hybrid

Classic Twist

by Presidential Rx

Presidential Rx Cannabis Flower Classic Twist

About this product

About this brand

Presidential Rx Logo
A LITTLE PRESIDENTIAL PACKS A BIG PUNCH ​Presidential Rx is committed to quality bud that is long-lasting and delivers a strong, reliable dose with each use. Our OG Kush is infused with OG Kush Hash Oil and rolled in OG Kush Kief. Our all-natural, proprietary CO2 extraction process provides quality, consistency and the ability to serve speciffiic conditions with appropriate dosage.

About this strain

Classic Twist

Classic Twist
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Gage Green Group created Classic Twist by crossing an old school Afghan Haze with Joseph OG. The cross brings out a sweet terpene profile of fuel and dried berries, as well as an energizing social high. If you are a fan of old school Haze genetics, give Classic Twist a sho

