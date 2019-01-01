Presidential Rx
About Presidential Rx
A LITTLE PRESIDENTIAL PACKS A BIG PUNCH Presidential Rx is committed to quality bud that is long-lasting and delivers a strong, reliable dose with each use. Our OG Kush is infused with OG Kush Hash Oil and rolled in OG Kush Kief. Our all-natural, proprietary CO2 extraction process provides quality, consistency and the ability to serve speciffiic conditions with appropriate dosage.