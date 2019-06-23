About this product

ProCannaPix photo studio offers some of the best commercial photography in the industry today. ProCannaPix owner & creative lead Mason Lake strives to deliver the highest level creative imagery for any need a company might have. With the industry growing & becoming more established it will become more important to stand out as a brand. Advertising & marketing in national brand magazines have very high standards for imagery they will accept for advertisement or articles. ProCannaPix guarantees to deliver imagery that will pass any magazines or ad agencies standards. Owned & Operated by Mason Lake in Portland, Oregon, USA. ProCannaPix & Mason Lake are Registered & Insured in the State of Oregon (#156677495) Insured by Hiscox ​Mason Lake is certified in Oregon with OLCC Marijuana Handling Permit (H80U66) Food Handlers Permit (ORFC-1166703) Photo Equipment is Sanitized to Avoid Contamination. ProCannaPix Studio Location is Discreet & Under 24 Hour Surveillance Full Resolution 30+ Megapixel Files Formatted for All Needed Uses Fast Turn Around Time Available