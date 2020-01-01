 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. #1024

#1024

by Progressive Treatment Solutions

Progressive Treatment Solutions Cannabis Flower #1024

About this strain

1024

1024

1024 is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred in Spain by Medical Seeds Co. The breeders claim to guard the secret genetics due to security reasons, but regardless of its genetic heritage, 1024 is a THC powerhouse with a sweet and spicy bouquet. Subtle fruit flavors mix with an herbal musk to produce uplifting sativa effects. One specific phenotype is noted for having a pungent odor that fills a room, similar to burning incense.

Progressive Treatment Solutions