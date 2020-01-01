 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. 8 Ball Kush
Indica

8 Ball Kush

by Progressive Treatment Solutions

Write a review
Progressive Treatment Solutions Cannabis Flower 8 Ball Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

8 Ball Kush

8 Ball Kush

Bred by Barney’s Farm, 8 Ball Kush is a pure indica variety descended from an Afghani landrace strain. Like many other cannabis varieties that come from the Hindu Kush region, 8 Ball Kush produces large amounts of crystal resin that blanket the buds. Its aroma is earthy and spicy, and you may find its effects to be more cerebrally stimulating than the average indica. A hardy and resilient plant, 8 Ball Kush has a 50 to 60 day flowering time indoors while outdoor gardens finish at the end of September.

About this brand

Progressive Treatment Solutions Logo
Progressive Treatment Solutions