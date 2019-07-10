 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pulsar RoK Electric Oil Rig

by Pulsar Vaporizers

$250.00MSRP

About this product

We are excited to present our latest & greatest vaporizer, the RöK! Feast your eyes on the best portable electronic dab rig available. This rig enables the ability to experience premium innovation and taste the finer properties of your exquisite concentrates and open up their full flavor profile. The Pulsar RöK is where functionality meets performance and enables yet another way to enjoy higher culture. Specs & Features 6.75" tall Isolated airpath 3 voltage settings 30 second 'RöK Mode' All metal body Coilless quartz & ceramic cups Boro glass filtration base Disc percolator Carb cap included 1 year limited warranty Included Items 1 - Dabber tool 2 - Wire brushes 1 - Wax carb cap 1 - Coilless quartz cup 1 - Coilless ceramic cup 2 - Silicone collars 1 - USB charging cable & brick 4 - Crud Bud alcohol filled cotton buds

7 customer reviews

5.07

Smokeweedeveryday710

Love the feel! Gnarly rips on red setting! Can’t believe the dry herb coil works as well as it does. Is it true that Joe Rogan endorsed it?

malleohheh

The additional Herb Chamber for a classic smoke is right up my alley! You can really tell the amount of medicine you are getting with each draw, leaving the guesswork up to lesser units. Solid design and quality materials. Great Job Pulsar!

Canna710

This rig looks amazing. I can't wait to get mine!

About this brand

Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.