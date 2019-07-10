Smokeweedeveryday710
on July 10th, 2019
Love the feel! Gnarly rips on red setting! Can’t believe the dry herb coil works as well as it does. Is it true that Joe Rogan endorsed it?
We are excited to present our latest & greatest vaporizer, the RöK! Feast your eyes on the best portable electronic dab rig available. This rig enables the ability to experience premium innovation and taste the finer properties of your exquisite concentrates and open up their full flavor profile. The Pulsar RöK is where functionality meets performance and enables yet another way to enjoy higher culture. Specs & Features 6.75" tall Isolated airpath 3 voltage settings 30 second 'RöK Mode' All metal body Coilless quartz & ceramic cups Boro glass filtration base Disc percolator Carb cap included 1 year limited warranty Included Items 1 - Dabber tool 2 - Wire brushes 1 - Wax carb cap 1 - Coilless quartz cup 1 - Coilless ceramic cup 2 - Silicone collars 1 - USB charging cable & brick 4 - Crud Bud alcohol filled cotton buds
on July 9th, 2019
The additional Herb Chamber for a classic smoke is right up my alley! You can really tell the amount of medicine you are getting with each draw, leaving the guesswork up to lesser units. Solid design and quality materials. Great Job Pulsar!
on July 9th, 2019
This rig looks amazing. I can't wait to get mine!