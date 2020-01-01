 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Pure CBD Exchange

Jars of premium Hemp CBD Flower. Our flower is grown naturally, it is rich in terpenes and cannabinoids, and hand selected from growers around the country. Take your CBD experience back to the most natural option available with the plant itself. Our buds test between 14-20% CBD, with less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. We seek out only the cleanest and most potent varieties available. What is CBD Flower? CBD Flower is the actual plant material that CBD Oil products are extracted from. However, we have separated out the buds, which hold the majority of cannabinoid contents. This creates a non-psychoactive hemp flower that individuals may smoke, consume, cook with, and more. Find out why people are so excited about this newfound CBD option today.

Lifter

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

Pure CBD Exchange Logo
Hemp-Derived CBD Tinctures, Oils, Topicals, Extracts, and Vape.