  Home
  Products
  Topicals
  Balms
  5. Pure Happiness Lip Balm (natural flavors)

Pure Happiness Lip Balm (natural flavors)

by Pure Happiness

$3.75MSRP

About this product

"This handmade lip balm will feel so good on your lips... Who knows, you just might start kissing on yourself!" ;) Shop/Like us on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/buypurehappiness

About this strain

Tangie

Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

Buy Pure Happiness Hemp products are All Natural and 100% Handmade with the very best in organic ingredients from a local Sprouts Farmers Market here in Atlanta Georgia. Buy Pure Happiness products are for customers who want the very best quality in organic body products, Our brand is the best at providing the body with a touch of happiness that tingles from a person’s hair and lips, down to the tip of their toes. Buy Pure Happiness promotes healthier hair, skin, and nails. The company strives to ensure that every customer visit reflects positive vibes that will promote the feeling of happiness before even shopping. Shop/Like us on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/buypurehappiness " This is a Whole Lot of Happiness dressed up in one package."