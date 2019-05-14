 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Elektra - Organic CBD Nugs

by Pure Hemp Farms

About this product

Elektra is a CBD Hybrid mixing ACDC and ERB known for its high terpene profile and unique earthy smell with hints of pine, wood, citrus and fuel. Dark green dense buds with lots of orange strains, Great for assisting in a variety of conditions including Stress, Anti-inflammatory, Pain, Depression and Anxiety. Grown with 100% organic practices. Soil was enriched with a spectrum of nutrient dense, biologically active fertilizers + liquid monatomic minerals. Zero pesticides. Zero Synthetics.

2 customer reviews

Lauren1999

This strain smells amazing Has a distinctive aroma and purple color buds, Flavorful smoke and smooth gives you a nice body relaxation uplifting feeling.

bittersalt

Very relaxing. Interesting flavor. Reduces inflammation.

About this strain

ACDC

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

We specialize in CBD Flower, Hemp Flower, CBD Buds, CBD Nugs, sativa CBD, sativa hemp all are derived form hemp and not from the marijuana plant. CBD Hemp Flower is a full spectrum plant flower that contains essential fatty acids, protein, vitamins, minerals, terpenes, aromatic molecules and CBD. Each one of our strains on our site has a different look and smell. They also provide slightly different effects