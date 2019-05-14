Lauren1999
on May 14th, 2019
This strain smells amazing Has a distinctive aroma and purple color buds, Flavorful smoke and smooth gives you a nice body relaxation uplifting feeling.
Elektra is a CBD Hybrid mixing ACDC and ERB known for its high terpene profile and unique earthy smell with hints of pine, wood, citrus and fuel. Dark green dense buds with lots of orange strains, Great for assisting in a variety of conditions including Stress, Anti-inflammatory, Pain, Depression and Anxiety. Grown with 100% organic practices. Soil was enriched with a spectrum of nutrient dense, biologically active fertilizers + liquid monatomic minerals. Zero pesticides. Zero Synthetics.
on May 14th, 2019
on February 9th, 2019
Very relaxing. Interesting flavor. Reduces inflammation.
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.