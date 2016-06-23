Elektra is a CBD Hybrid mixing ACDC and ERB known for its high terpene profile and unique earthy smell with hints of pine, wood, citrus and fuel. Dark green dense buds with lots of orange strains, Great for assisting in a variety of conditions including Stress, Anti-inflammatory, Pain, Depression and Anxiety.



Grown with 100% organic practices. Soil was enriched with a spectrum of nutrient dense, biologically active fertilizers + liquid monatomic minerals. Zero pesticides. Zero Synthetics.