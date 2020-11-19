 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Pure Dabbable - Strawberry Cough
Sativa

Pure Dabbable - Strawberry Cough

by Pure Vape

Write a review
Pure Vape Concentrates Ingestible Pure Dabbable - Strawberry Cough

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Pure® Dabbables is a potent concentration of activated THC made from Premium cannabis strains. Pure® oil is extracted and purified then blended with our unique terpene profiles to create a fully edible and ready to smoke product. You can now enjoy 1000mg of all natural Pure® oil. Dab it, eat it, roll it up and enjoy it!

About this brand

Pure Vape Logo
At Pure Vape, we produce clean, 100% natural cannabis oil that is safely extracted with state-of-the-art CO2 machinery. To maintain consistency and the highest standards in purity, every batch is lab tested before and after extraction. Find a variety of our products from concentrates, to vapes, to cartridges.

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review