 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet sprays
  5. CBD Pet Food Spray - 100mg

CBD Pet Food Spray - 100mg

by purehempshop

Skip to Reviews
4.52
purehempshop Pets Pet Sprays CBD Pet Food Spray - 100mg

$25.00MSRP

About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/pets/products/cbd-pet-food-spray A natural mild-flavored spray that can be easily added to pet food or treats as a daily supplement. KEY BENEFITS: Contains Pain Relieving + anti-flammatory properties; a great addition to aging pet's diet. CONTAINER: 100mg CBD per Container 1oz / 30ml HOW TO USE: Shake bottle. Spray into your pets mouth or food. For pets under 25lbs, use 2 sprays. For pets over 25lbs, use 4 sprays.

2 customer reviews

4.52

write a review

About this brand

purehempshop Logo
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!