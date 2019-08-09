About this product
A natural mild-flavored spray that can be easily added to pet food or treats as a daily supplement.
KEY BENEFITS:
Contains Pain Relieving + anti-flammatory properties; a great addition to aging pet's diet.
CONTAINER:
100mg CBD per Container
1oz / 30ml
HOW TO USE:
Shake bottle. Spray into your pets mouth or food. For pets under 25lbs, use 2 sprays. For pets over 25lbs, use 4 sprays.
About this brand
purehempshop
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!