Super Lemon Haze | Green Label | 25mg 10pk

by purejuana

About this product

purejuana is an all-natural, rapid-onset soluble THC powder crafted from 100% fresh flower that swiftly dissolves into the liquid of your choice – perfect for cocktails, spritzers, or enjoyed neat for the purest and most complex cannabis experience available. purejuana offers a delicate balance of hundreds of strain-specific cannabis compounds in every shot, ensuring a flavorful and aromatic experience non-dependent on THC level. Choose the strength that suits your experience (10mg, 5mg, 2.5mg) and microdose your way to your very own euphoria over multiple drinks.

About this brand

purejuana is the purest expression of the cannabis plant ever derived. This all-natural, rapid onset THC powder is powered by live concentrate crafted from organic, sun-grown flower. Each shot contains strain-specific flavor, aroma, and experience by preserving the 100+ terpenes and cannabinoids alive in each and every strain. purejuana is vegan, gluten-free, has no soy, no preservatives, is non-GMO, and has only 1 calorie. This easy-to-use powder is discreet and sessionable, dissolving into any liquid of your choice—perfect for cocktails, spritzers, or enjoyed neat. The purest alternative to alcohol and smoking. The purest expression of the plant.

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Super Lemon Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

