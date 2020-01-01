 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gelato Cake Prism Cartridge 0.5g

by Pyramid

Pyramid Concentrates Cartridges Gelato Cake Prism Cartridge 0.5g

About this strain

Gelato Cake

Gelato Cake

Gelato Cake crosses two popular new school strains: Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. The result produces a strain that puts out a gassy yet smooth terpene profile that will put your head and body into a deep state of calm. Expect compact buds with purple hues and rich orange pistils.

 

