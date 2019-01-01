About this product
Animas Valley Live Resin Triangle Kush x OGKB x Wet Dream (From Cult Classic Seeds) Indica Dominant Hybrid Live Resin is made using Raw Garden's Clean Green Certified whole-plant, fresh-frozen flowers.
About this strain
Triangle Kush
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Triangle Kush is an indica originating in Florida, named after the state's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Indoor or outdoor grows are low yielders, but clear, active effects stimulating creativity and discussion drive this strain's production. Flowers are expected at around 70 days.