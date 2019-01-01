About this product
Blue Kosher Live Resin Blue Kush x Kosher Chem Indica Dominant Hybrid Live Resin is made using Raw Garden's Clean Green Certified whole-plant, fresh-frozen flowers.
About this strain
Blue Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Kush, a sativa-dominant hybrid, combines the sweet berry flavors of Blueberry with the powerful and pungent OG Kush. With hints of pine, lemon, and berries, Dinafem Seeds has created a treat for all of the senses. The effects are reported as cerebral, uplifting, and will leave you feeling anything but blue.