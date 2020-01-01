Skunk+ by Kannabia Seed Company is a vigorous indica-dominant cross of Black Domina and Skunk. This fast-flowering strain has been known to finish in seven weeks, and leans on the stable and reliable Black Domina for improved yield and punctuality. Winning 2nd Place Hybrid at the 2017 M.O.M Cup in Vancouver, BC, Skunk+ reeks of cannabis’ archetypal pungence and imbues consumers with a relaxing and clearheaded buzz that is centering and functional. This is one of Kannabia’s fastest flowering strains.