Jack Herer RAD! Tanker 1g
by RefineWrite a review
About this product
RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - is one of the most pure, potent, and effective cannabinoid products available. Through the distillation process all plant matter, fats, waxes and lipids are stripped away. Creating a high potentency product enhanced with cannabis-derived terpenes to provide compelling natural flavors and encourage the syergistic effects of cannabinoids and terpenes together. Use the RAD! Tanker to add a high dose of cannabinoids to just about anything. All glass, convenient, with an extra applicator tip to help you easily apply distillate to anything. Available in a wide variety of strain-specific flavors.
About this strain
Jack Herer
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.