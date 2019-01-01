Rocket Fuel Double Dipper 1g
by RefineWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Refine Double Dippers pack a mean one, two punch! We take Refine's flagship Loud Resin™ and drizzle it with a big glob of RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - for a cannabinoid-forward dab that combines the Loud terps you love with the added kick of pure THC oil. When you can't decide between flavor and potency Double Dippers give you the best of both worlds.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Rocket Fuel
Rocket Fuel is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel may help alleviate pain, stress, and depression.